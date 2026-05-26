Gustav Berggren News: Sets up opener

Berggren assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Berggren set up Jorge Ruvalcaba's first goal with a clever through ball, though most of the merit goes to the Mexican playmaker, who dribbled past a defender and scored with a clever finish. This was Berggren's first assist of the season and only his third start, so he won't carry a ton of fantasy value unless he finds a way to start regularly in NYRB's midfield.