Gustav Tang Isaksen headshot

Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Active display in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Isaksen had three shots (two on target), created two chances, sent in six crosses (four accurate) and suffered three fouls during Saturday's scoreless draw against Venezia.

Isaksen couldn't score as he did in the previous match but was still very productive here, almost singlehandedly carrying his team's offense and being involved in several dangerous plays. Despite the lack of goals and assists, the attacker has still been one of Lazio's top fantasy performers as of late, with seven shots, five chances created, 19 crosses and six fouls draw over his last three starts.

Gustav Tang Isaksen
Lazio
More Stats & News
