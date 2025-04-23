Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Completes ban

Isaksen served his one-game disqualification in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Genoa.

Isaksen will be back versus Parma on Monday and likely start, with Adam Marusic possibly moving to right-back following Manuel Lazzari's calf injury. He has scored and assisted once in his last displays. He has registered at least two shots and two crosses in his last four outings, adding six total chances created and eight corners.