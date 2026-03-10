Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Fires four shots in Sassuolo tilt

Isaksen drew one foul and had four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Sassuolo.

Isaksen led his team in attempts with a wide margin, matching his season high, but didn't have good aim. He has gotten the nod over Matteo Cancellieri in four of the last five contests, but his rival provided an assist off the bench in this one. He has scored and assisted once through that span, adding 11 shots (two on target), four key passes and four crosses (zero accurate).