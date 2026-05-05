Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Hits the net in Cremonese tilt

Isaksen scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and three crosses (three accurate) and drew four fouls in Monday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.

Isaksen benefited from Matteo Cancellieri's suspension and put a nice finish right under the crossbar from the edge of the box. It's his fifth goal in the season. He has posted one or more crosses in seven displays in a row, amassing 11 deliveries (six accurate) and logging four key passes and two tackles (one won) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third appearance on the trot with at least one shot, for a total of five (two on target).