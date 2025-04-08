Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Nets only goal in win

Isaksen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Isaksen played as a sub for the first time after 12 consecutive starts in league play, and he made his presence felt by burying a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 54th minute of play. This also marked the seventh time in the last nine matches that Isaksen accounted for at least one accurate cross, and he is up to a total of 15 accurate crosses in that span.