Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Plays one half against Bologna

Isaksen (groin) had one off-target shot, one tackle (zero won) and one block in 45 minutes in Monday's 1-0 victory over Bologna.

Isaksen saw plenty of action despite his subpar form, but didn't look great during his time on the pitch and lacked his usual burst. He, Matteo Cancellieri and Tijjani Noslin are engaged in a three-man battle to be the go-to right winger for the time being.