Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Scores goal

Isaksen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan.

By scoring the winning goal Sunday, Isaksen not only ensured Lazio an upset win over one of Serie A's best teams but also cemented his second goal across his last six appearances. The two goals mark half of his four goals this season, and he is only one away from establishing a career-high in scoring.