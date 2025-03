Isaksen had six shots (two on target) in Lazio's 2-1 win over AC Milan Sunday.

Even though Isaksen didn't get on the board, he was Lazio's most active offensive player with six shots. Viktoria Plzen gave up 12 goals in eight Europa League matches, so Isaksen has a good chance to score Thursday when the two sides meet in the UEL Round of 16 first leg.