Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Sound cameo in Fiorentina game

Isaksen drew two fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in 23 minutes in Monday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Isaksen dropped to the bench after starting in the previous four matches, but outplayed Matteo Cancellieri and put up his usual numbers in the final third. He tallied one or more crosses in four contests in a row, totaling six (two accurate), scoring once and adding nine shots (two on target) and three chances created over that span.