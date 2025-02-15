Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Strikes in Napoli fixture

Isaksen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Isaksen opened the scoring early with a thunderbolt after intercepting an errant past. It's his third goal of the season. He could have had a brace but squandered a major chance later on. He hadn't hit the net since the first meeting between the two sides. He has recorded six shots (three on target), six chances created, 27 crosses (nine accurate) and 11 corners in the last five games.