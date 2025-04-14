Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Suspended for Genoa match

Isaksen had two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Isaksen uncorked a pair of menacing shots from inside the box, but Mile Svilar answered the bell on both. He'll be unavailable versus Genoa due to yellow-card accumulation. Loum Tchaouna or Tijjani Noslin will replace him on the right wing.