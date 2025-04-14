Fantasy Soccer
Gustav Tang Isaksen headshot

Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Suspended for Genoa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Isaksen had two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Isaksen uncorked a pair of menacing shots from inside the box, but Mile Svilar answered the bell on both. He'll be unavailable versus Genoa due to yellow-card accumulation. Loum Tchaouna or Tijjani Noslin will replace him on the right wing.

Gustav Tang Isaksen
Lazio
