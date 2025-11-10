Isaksen lost the ball in the play that generated the opposition's first goal but then bounced back in the first half by being his team's most dangerous threat up front. However, the attacker couldn't keep it up after halftime and was eventually subbed off midway through the second frame. A starter in each of the last four games, with one goal scored during the stretch, Isaksen will probably move back to the bench once Matteo Cancellieri (thigh) returns, which could happen after the upcoming international break.