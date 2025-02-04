Gustavo Cabral Injury: Pictured in training

Cabral (undisclosed) has taken part in Pachuca's training sessions during the week ahead of Wednesday's match against Leon.

Cabral is yet to make his Clausura 2025 debut, and there has been uncertainty about his injury, but it seems like he may be back on the field soon. The veteran center-back used to have the coach's trust when fit, and was second on the squad with an average of 3.9 clearances per game. However, he now faces plenty of competition as part of a roster that also includes Eduardo Bauermann, Andres Micolta, Sergio Barreto and Jorge Berlanga.