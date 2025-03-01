Gustavo Cabral News: On bench Saturday
Cabral (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against FC Juarez.
Cabral could start to gradually get more minutes in each game now that he has been training for a few weeks after being out since November. His comeback strengthens the defensive depth of a squad that will remain without Sergio Barreto (knee) and Andres Micolta (knee) for more time and who have been deploying Alonso Aceves at center-back alongside Eduardo Bauermann.
