Gustavo Del Prete Injury: Back in full training

Del Prete (knee) said he's "much better, already training with the group at 100 percent" during a press conference ahead of the weekend game versus Toluca.

Del Prete has progressed particularly well after suffering a considerable injury on March 15. While it may be too early for him to start, the fact that he has completed practice is a good sign for his chances of getting minutes in the final weeks of the Clausura campaign. In that case, he'll be in contention with all of Jesus Serrato, Diego Gonzalez and Matias Coccaro. Del Prete had racked up his first goal and assist of 2025 over his last two matches played before the one in which his injury occurred.