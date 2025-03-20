Gustavo Del Prete Injury: Ruled out 3-4 weeks

Del Prete is expected to spend 3-4 weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from a knee sprain, according to the club.

Del Prete could play at most two more regular-season games, and it's possible he'll struggle to regain the good form he was in before suffering the injury. The forward had been rather active this year, recording one goal and one assist over 11 league appearances. His place in the starting lineup may be taken by either Diego Gonzalez or Matias Coccaro, while both Gonzalez and Aldo Rocha should take set pieces with Del Prete out.