Gustavo Del Prete News: Bags goal

Del Prete scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Atlético San Luis.

Del Prete saw his first start in some time Sunday, seeing 66 minutes of play in the win. He would score a goal, finding the back of the net in the 64th minute of the contest to take the lead and eventual win. This was his first goal since joining the club, taking nine appearances to reach that mark.