Gustavo Del Prete News: Logs assist in win

Del Prete made an assist, sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (all won) during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.

Del Prete wasn't as spectacular as he was in the previous match but still had a decisive contribution, with a corner-kick cross that was brilliant finished home by Matheus Doria just after the hour mark. That's now a goal and an assist over two matches for the attacker since he became a starter again,