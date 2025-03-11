Fantasy Soccer
Gustavo Del Prete headshot

Gustavo Del Prete News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Del Prete made an assist, sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (all won) during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.

Del Prete wasn't as spectacular as he was in the previous match but still had a decisive contribution, with a corner-kick cross that was brilliant finished home by Matheus Doria just after the hour mark. That's now a goal and an assist over two matches for the attacker since he became a starter again,

Gustavo Del Prete
Atlas
More Stats & News
