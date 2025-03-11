Gustavo Del Prete News: Logs assist in win
Del Prete made an assist, sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (all won) during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.
Del Prete wasn't as spectacular as he was in the previous match but still had a decisive contribution, with a corner-kick cross that was brilliant finished home by Matheus Doria just after the hour mark. That's now a goal and an assist over two matches for the attacker since he became a starter again,
