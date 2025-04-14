Gustavo Del Prete News: Plays 12 minutes against Toluca

Del Prete (knee) recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toluca.

Del Prete returned in good shape after his two-game absence, contributing a pair of duels won and being fouled twice in a short performance. He scored one goal and an assist over the last two games he played before the one in which he got hurt, and he also had some set-piece duties during the season. He'll look to regain a starting spot from Diego Gonzalez (suspension) for upcoming fixtures.