Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gustavo Del Prete headshot

Gustavo Del Prete News: Plays 12 minutes against Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Del Prete (knee) recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toluca.

Del Prete returned in good shape after his two-game absence, contributing a pair of duels won and being fouled twice in a short performance. He scored one goal and an assist over the last two games he played before the one in which he got hurt, and he also had some set-piece duties during the season. He'll look to regain a starting spot from Diego Gonzalez (suspension) for upcoming fixtures.

Gustavo Del Prete
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now