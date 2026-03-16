Gustavo Ferrareis Injury: Dealing with slight muscle blow

Ferrareis didn't take part in Saturday's draw against Toluca because the team didn't want to take risks after he had some muscular pain during the week, the club reported Saturday.

Ferrareis is the Foxes' first-choice right wing-back, so he should be back in action soon if he avoids any injury setback. In that case, he'll likely take Edgar Zaldivar's (undisclosed) place in the lineup. Prior to his absence against Toluca, Ferrareis was averaging 0.9 chances created, 2.5 clearances and 0.9 tackles per game but had yet to score or assist this season.