Gustavo Ferrareis News: All-around effort in midfield

Ferrareis had two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Ferrareis was a reliable presence in midfield for Puebla, and he delivered a solid stat line due to his contributions on both sides of the ball. However, the team has struggled to produce much on offense all season long, so Ferrareis doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside.