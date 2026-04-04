Gustavo Ferrareis headshot

Gustavo Ferrareis News: Bench option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ferrareis (undisclosed) is on the bench for the weekend matchup against Leon.

Ferrareis is finally back in contention after missing two league games with an apparently minor issue. However, the wide player will have to wait to return to the starting lineup, as Sergio Hernandez is getting the nod against the Rojinegros. The Brazilian could be valuable for consistent output on both halves of the field if he's given meaningful time on the pitch at some point.

Gustavo Ferrareis
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