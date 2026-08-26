Gustavo Ferrareis headshot

Gustavo Ferrareis News: Leaving Atlas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Ferrareis is no longer part of Atlas' squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Ferrareis made just five Apertura 2026 appearances, recording one assist over 314 minutes this season for the Foxes, a stretch that also included a call-up to the Liga MX All-Star Game squad against MLS. The Brazilian was released specifically to open a foreign player roster spot for incoming signing Adonis Frias. His exit leaves Jorge Eduardo Sanchez as the intended starter at right-back, even though he's currently injured, with Gaddi Aguirre filling in for now.

Gustavo Ferrareis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now