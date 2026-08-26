Gustavo Ferrareis News: Leaving Atlas
Ferrareis is no longer part of Atlas' squad, the club announced Tuesday.
Ferrareis made just five Apertura 2026 appearances, recording one assist over 314 minutes this season for the Foxes, a stretch that also included a call-up to the Liga MX All-Star Game squad against MLS. The Brazilian was released specifically to open a foreign player roster spot for incoming signing Adonis Frias. His exit leaves Jorge Eduardo Sanchez as the intended starter at right-back, even though he's currently injured, with Gaddi Aguirre filling in for now.
Gustavo Ferrareis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now