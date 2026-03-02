Gustavo Ferrareis headshot

Gustavo Ferrareis News: Records own goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Ferrareis generated an own goal, one shot (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Juarez.

Ferrareis was busy in both defensive and playmaking duties, but his performance was marked by a ball that bounced off him into his own net during the final minutes. The wing-back did achieve a season-high total of six clearances during the loss. With his team falling into a poor run of goals conceded, his value might continue to be limited to what he can do on the attacking end by sending crosses from the right flank.

Gustavo Ferrareis
Atlas
