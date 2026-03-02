Gustavo Ferrareis News: Records own goal in defeat
Ferrareis generated an own goal, one shot (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Juarez.
Ferrareis was busy in both defensive and playmaking duties, but his performance was marked by a ball that bounced off him into his own net during the final minutes. The wing-back did achieve a season-high total of six clearances during the loss. With his team falling into a poor run of goals conceded, his value might continue to be limited to what he can do on the attacking end by sending crosses from the right flank.
