Gustavo Ferrareis News: Records own goal in defeat

Ferrareis generated an own goal, one shot (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Juarez.

Ferrareis was busy in both defensive and playmaking duties, but his performance was marked by a ball that bounced off him into his own net during the final minutes. The wing-back did achieve a season-high total of six clearances during the loss. With his team falling into a poor run of goals conceded, his value might continue to be limited to what he can do on the attacking end by sending crosses from the right flank.