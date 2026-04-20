Gustavo Ferrareis News: Sends in five crosses in victory

Ferrareis generated one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Ferrareis was active on the right flank, tying his Clausura season-high mark in crosses despite featuring in a defensive spot as his side switched to a back-four formation to face the Saints. The wide man recorded the full 90 minutes for the second successive game, while he returned to his natural position after being deployed on the left side in the previous match.