Gustavo Ferrareis News: Sent off in draw

Ferrareis received a red card in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.

Ferrareis left in the final minutes of Wednesday's clash after committing a violent foul. He's now banned for the final regular-season week against America, breaking his streak of three consecutive starts. Perhaps depending on the formation, his place in the lineup could be taken by either Edgar Zaldivar or a more defensive-minded Gaddi Aguirre. The experienced full-back may return in the Clausura tournament only if Atlas qualify for the quarterfinals stage.