Gustavo Ferrareis News: Suspension cleared

Ferrareis is no longer suspended and could play in the Clausura 2026 postseason.

Ferrareis served his one-match ban during the week 17 victory over America, before which he had made three straight starts. He's now a primary option to feature on the right flank, possibly playing a defensive role if the current back-four system is maintained. His inclusion could lead Gaddi Aguirre out of the starting squad unless his covers the spot of Victor Rios (suspension), in which case he would operate as a wing-back in a five-man defense.