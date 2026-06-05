Gustavo Gómez News: Key defender for Paraguay

Gomez will captain Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and should anchor the team's defensive line alongside Omar Alderete.

Gomez is not only the captain of Paraguay, but he's also the captain of Palmeiras in Brazil, so he's a key player for both club and country. His aerial ability in set-piece situations will be key for Paraguay on offense, while his elite defensive skills will make the Guarani side a tough one to score against.