Gustavo Nunes Injury: Could go Sunday

Nunes (back) has a chance to play during Sunday's clash with Chelsea, per manager Thomas Frank. "The three boys [Henry, Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes] who played for Brentford B [against Fleetwood Town Under-21s] are in a good place"

Nunes took part in a B Team clash Monday and is now in with a chance to play with the senior team. The attacker is still waiting for his season debut so there's no specific timeline on when he will pass all the checks for his full return.