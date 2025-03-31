Fantasy Soccer
Gustavo Nunes headshot

Gustavo Nunes Injury: Features for B Team on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Nunes (back) played for the B Team on Monday against Fleetwood Town.

Nunes continues to work his way back from a nagging back injury, and while seeing him on the pitch Monday for the B Team is a nice sighting, he's still not ready to play for the senior squad. He's expected to return at some point in April if his recovery process continues to trend in the right direction.

