Gustavo Nunes Injury: Nearing return

Nunes (back) is nearing a return and is a possibility for Saturday's match against Arsenal, according to manager Thomas Frank. "The three guys who are getting closer...are progressing and going in the right direction. Gustavo is the closest of the three. Let's see."

Nunes is battling his way towards a return from a back injury, as he was deemed close. This gives him a chance of featuring Saturday, possibly ending an injury spell that has kept him out all season. That said, even if he returns, he will likely only see likely only see a bench spot and may not see much time.