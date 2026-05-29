Gustavo Nunes News: Heading back from Swansea loan
Nunes has returned to Brentford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Swansea City, the club announced.
Nunes had been sent to the Championship after struggling to earn consistent playing time at Brentford, with the loan at Swansea designed to give the playmaker the regular minutes needed to develop his game. He returns to the Bees in time for the 2026/27 preseason with the opportunity to push for a genuine first team role, and the club will assess his progress from the Swansea stint before finalising their plans for the upcoming campaign.
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