Guus Til

Guus Til Injury: Out Saturday, late call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Til is questionable for Wednesday's match against Juventus after exiting Saturday's draw early and training Tuesday, according to Jeroen Kapteijns of De Telegraaf.

Til will be a late call after his early exit from the club's last contest, as he did train Tuesday and will be a game-time decision to face Juventus. He has started in six of his nine UCL appearances this season, so he and the club will hope he is fit. That said, he has a decent chance of seeing a starting role if he is fit.

Guus Til
PSV Eindhoven
More Stats & News
