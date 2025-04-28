Gvidas Gineitis News: Completes disqualification

Gineitis cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Gineitis will return against Venezia on Friday and could start over Karol Linetty or Adrien Tameze if Samuele Ricci (knee) doesn't recover. He has been a regular while Valentino Lazaro and Nikola Vlasic were hurt, but they both returned in this one. He has tallied multiple shots and at least one cross in his last four starts, amassing nine (two on target) and five (two accurate) respectively, adding five tackles (two won) and six clearances and scoring once.