Gvidas Gineitis News: Creates two chances against Milan

Gineitis registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created and drew one foul in Saturday's 3-2 loss to AC Milan.

Gineitis picked up stats across the board on offense and served as a secondary threat throughout the game. He has retained a regular spot over Cesare Casadei following a coaching change, even though the teammate has often shown well off the bench. Gineitis has recorded at least one interception in seven games in a row, accumulating 11 and posting 13 tackles (nine won) and six shots (two accurate) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his 14th consecutive appearance with at least one cross, for a total of 46 (18 accurate), and his third straight one with one or more key passes, accruing five.