Gineitis didn't show signs of rust after sitting out two fixtures and had one of his most complete performances of the season, tallying his first assist thanks to a precise free kick that found Guillermo Maripan in the box. He'll fight for minutes primarily with Cesare Casadei going forward. He has delivered one or more crosses in his last eight showings, amassing 28 (13 accurate) and adding 13 key passes and 18 tackles (10 won) in that stretch. Instead, he failed to take a shot after doing so in his previous six appearances.