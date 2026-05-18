Gvidas Gineitis News: Eligible for Juventus clash

Gineitis completed a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Cagliari.

Gineitis will likely replace Matteo Prati or Emirhan Ilkhan in the midfield next week. He has fired at least one shot in eight consecutive showings, piling up 16 attempts (four on target) and adding seven key passes, 17 crosses (four accurate) and 15 clearances during that stretch. Furthermore, he has tallied one or more tackles in his last 11 starts, amassing 18 (13 won).