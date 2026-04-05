Gvidas Gineitis News: Fires four shots in Pisa match

Gineitis registered four shots (one on goal), four clearances and one corner and won one of two tackles in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Pisa.

Gineitis paced his team in attempts, registering a new season high in such a category, but mostly bombed away from distance and was rarely threatening. He has created at least one chance in four games on the trot, totaling six key passes and adding seven shots (three on target) and seven tackles (four won) during that stretch. Moreover, this marked his eighth match in a row with one or more interceptions, for a total of 12. On the other end, his streak of 14 appearances with at least one cross came to an end in this one.