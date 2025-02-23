Fantasy Soccer
Gvidas Gineitis News: Nets winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Gineitis scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against AC Milan.

Gineitis was only a substitute Saturday but made a major difference in the match, with his 76th-minute goal taking the lead and eventual win for Torino. This marks his second goal of the season, with his last coming five games ago. However, he hasn't earned a start in the club's last six games since returning from an absence, hoping to see the start again after another goal.

