Gvidas Gineitis News: Nets winning goal
Gineitis scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against AC Milan.
Gineitis was only a substitute Saturday but made a major difference in the match, with his 76th-minute goal taking the lead and eventual win for Torino. This marks his second goal of the season, with his last coming five games ago. However, he hasn't earned a start in the club's last six games since returning from an absence, hoping to see the start again after another goal.
