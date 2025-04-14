Gvidas Gineitis News: Picks up another start

Gineitis recorded two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Como. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Gineitis picked up his third start in four matches and delivered a solid effort with at least 15 completed passes for the third consecutive start. This also marked the second time in four outings that he accounted for two shots and a shot on target. On the other hand, Gineitis has not played a full 90 minutes since December 7, 2024.