Gvidas Gineitis News: Productive showing against Genoa

Gineitis won two of four tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Genoa.

Gineitis was one of the few bright spots for his side and had one of the best opportunities of the game, sending a lefty cross-shot just wide. He has maintained a regular spot in the XI despite some January additions and Cesare Casadei's competition. He has sent in at least one cross in 10 appearances in a row, totaling 35 deliveries (15 accurate). He has created one or more scoring chances in three straight rounds, piling up six chances created and adding seven corners, one shot (zero on target) and one assist in that stretch.