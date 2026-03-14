Gvidas Gineitis News: Puts up numbers in Parma clash

Gineitis registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner and won three of three tackles in Friday's 4-1 win against Parma.

Gineitis was dynamic in the final third and led his team in crosses, setting a new season high, but he lacked touch. He has sent in at least one in 13 outings on the trot, racking up 43 deliveries (16 accurate). Moreover, this marked his fourth straight match with at least one tackle, for a total of nine (seven won), and he has notched four shots (one on target), four chances created and six interceptions during that stretch.