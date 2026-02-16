Gvidas Gineitis News: Registers four crosses

Gineitis registered four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Gineitis appeared for 54 minutes Sunday in a start, falling to the sidelines before the eventual winning goal. He recorded one chance created and four crosses, distributing the ball well but not seeing much action on net. He earned an assist last outing, but that remains as his only goal contribution of the season in 17 appearances.