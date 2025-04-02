Gvidas Gineitis News: Scores goal off bench

Gineitis scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Gineitis was on the bench after starting the last game and making a strong impression with his offensive impact. Against Lazio on Monday, he scored his third goal of the season, all of which have come as a substitute, highlighting his influence in crucial moments. He added two shots to his total of five in the last two games, solid stats for a central midfielder. His next chance to feature will come against Hellas Verona on Sunday.