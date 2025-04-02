Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gvidas Gineitis headshot

Gvidas Gineitis News: Scores goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Gineitis scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Gineitis was on the bench after starting the last game and making a strong impression with his offensive impact. Against Lazio on Monday, he scored his third goal of the season, all of which have come as a substitute, highlighting his influence in crucial moments. He added two shots to his total of five in the last two games, solid stats for a central midfielder. His next chance to feature will come against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Gvidas Gineitis
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now