Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gvidas Gineitis headshot

Gvidas Gineitis News: Suspended for Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Gineitis had two shots (zero on target), four tackles (two won) and two clearances and was booked for the fifth time in the season in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Udinese.

Gineitis mostly contributed defensively while filling in for Valentino Lazaro (calf) on the wing. If the starter and Nikola Vlasic (calf) don't return Sunday, and Samuele Ricci (knee) can't go, Yann Karamoh, Karol Linetty and Adrien Tameze would enjoy an uptick in minutes.

Gvidas Gineitis
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now