Gvidas Gineitis News: Suspended for Napoli clash

Gineitis had two shots (zero on target), four tackles (two won) and two clearances and was booked for the fifth time in the season in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Udinese.

Gineitis mostly contributed defensively while filling in for Valentino Lazaro (calf) on the wing. If the starter and Nikola Vlasic (calf) don't return Sunday, and Samuele Ricci (knee) can't go, Yann Karamoh, Karol Linetty and Adrien Tameze would enjoy an uptick in minutes.