Gvidas Gineitis News: Takes three shots in Empoli match

Gineitis registered three shots (zero on goal), one clearance, one block and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Empoli.

Gineitis drew his first start in months, filling in for Valentino Lazaro (ankle) and paced his team in attempts but didn't find the target in any of them. He has scored once and posted six shots (one on target), two chances created and four crosses (two accurate) in the last four tilts.