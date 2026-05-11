Gvidas Gineitis News: Will miss Cagliari contest

Gineitis had five crosses (one accurate), two shots (one on target) and three corners and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Gineitis had his usual well-rounded outing and padded his stats with a few set pieces, but he will have to skip the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. He has notched at least one shot in eight straight fixtures, amassing 16 (four on target). Additionally, this marked his 11th straight appearance with one or more tackles, for a total of 18 (13 won). Two among Matteo Pratic, Emirhan Ilkan and Cesare Casadei will get the nod in the midfield versus Cagliari.