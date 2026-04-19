Habib Diallo headshot

Habib Diallo Injury: Off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Diallo was forced off in the 30th minute of Sunday's match against Paris FC due to an apparent injury.

Diallo had to leave the field early Sunday, only making it to the 30th minute due to an injury. Unfortunately, this leaves the club without a starting forward, as he started at forward in most games this season. He was replaced by Giorgi Kvilitaia, who would likely continue in this spot if Diallo misses time.

Habib Diallo
Metz
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