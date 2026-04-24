Habib Diallo Injury: Out to face Le Havre

Diallo (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Le Havre, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.

Diallo will not be an option for play after an early exit in the last match, as the forward still deals with a hamstring injury. This is a rough loss for the club, as he has been a starter, starting in all but one game since Jan. 18. This will force a change at forward for a match or two, leaving Lucas Michal or Giorgi Kvilitaia to start at forward, with Nathan Mbala (undisclosed) also with a chance if deemed fit.